K M Abraham to be Kerala Chief Minister's new chief principal secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: K M Abraham has been appointed as the Chief Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The former bureaucrat is currently the CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB), the development arm of the state government.

He is also the Executive Vice Chairman of Kerala Development and Innovation Stretegic Council (KDISC).

The new posting would be in addition to the existing charges, a Government Order said here on Tuesday.

Abraham had earlier retired as the Chief Secretary during the tenure of the previous Vijayan government before subsequently being appointed as KIIFB CEO.

A 1982 batch IAS officer, Abraham is a financial expert who has recognition from US based firm Chartered Financial Analyst and Licensed International Financial Analyst. He completed Civil Engineering from Kerala University, Mtech from IIT, Kanpur and PhD in Technology Planning from Michigan University in US.

He has handled several key posts, including a member of the SEBI.

He is the son of former Fathima College Professor Kandathil Mathew Mappila and Professor Mercy Mappila. He has briefly taught at TKM College, Kollam. He was also the CUSAT Vice Chancellor, while serving as the Principal Secretary in the Higher Education Department.

