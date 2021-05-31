Kerala's TPR drops to 13.77% after recording 12,300 new COVID-19 cases from 89,345 samples

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 Testb Positivity Rate (TPR) dropped below 15% for after 45 days on Monday as it recorded 12,300 new COVID-19 cases from 89,345 samples tested.

With this, there are 2,06,982 active patients in the state now.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 8,815 after confirming 174 more deaths on Monday. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The State also recorded 28,867 recoveries on the day.

Kerala has reported 25,26,579‬ COVID-19 cases so far. Of this, 23,10,385 recovered.

Of Monday's cases, 11,422 had contracted the virus through contact while 69 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 753 is yet to be traced. There are 56 health workers among the new cases.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,750 (contact cases - 1,652)

Malappuram - 1,689 (1,648)

Palakkad - 1,300 (818)

Ernakulam - 1,247 (1,214)

Kollam - 1,200 (1,189)

Thrissur - 1,055 (1,045)

Alappuzha - 1,016 (1,012)

Kozhikode - 857 (832)

Kottayam - 577 (526)

Kannur - 558 (506)

Kasaragod - 341 (327)

Pathanamthitta - 277 (265)

Idukki - 263 (244)

Wayanad - 170 (144)

Recoveries

Ernakulam - 4,003

Malappuram - 3,508

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,924

Palakkad - 2,584

Kollam - 2,437

Thrissur - 2,437

Kozhikode - 2,210

Alappuzha - 2,094

Kottayam - 1,635

Kannur - 1,518

Idukki - 1,308

Pathanamthitta - 1,094

Wayanad - 440

Kasaragod - 675

Testing and Quarantine

Till Monday, 1,97,95,928 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 7,88,202 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 7,49,825 are under home or institutional quarantine while 38,377 are in hospital. A total of 2,881 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

Two regions have been removed from the list of hotspots on Monday, taking the total number to 885.