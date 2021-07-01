Charred body of bus owner found on Anchal bypass road in Kollam

A charred body of a man was found near Anchal bypass road on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ullas, a private bus owner. The 45-year-old belongs to Thushara Bhavan at Ambalamukku in Agasthyakodu. He was unmarried.

The body was spotted by a passerby near the St George School on Anchal-Punalur road.

The 45-year-old bachelor belongs to Thushara Bhavan at Ambalamukku in Agasthyakodu.

There was a knot on the neck and the body was in partially burnt state. Police have deployed a dog squad at the crime scene and the inquest proceedings are on.

Ullas also owned a cashew farm at Agasthyacodu along with a few others. Loud arguments were heard at the farm by 6.30 pm on Wednesday, locals said.

The police have taken a guest worker associated with the farm for questioning.

"The police has a few doubts. We can confirm the cause of death only after further investigation and post-mortem report," Kollam SP KV Ravi informed reporters.

Several private bus groups incurred heavy losses during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Relatives informed that Ullas was in financial distress after the lockdown.