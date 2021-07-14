15,637 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala from 1.55 lakh tests; TPR at 10.03%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 15,637 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 1,55,882 samples, making the Test Positivity Rate drop to 10.03 per cent.
With 12,974 more recovering from the infection, the number active patients in the state came down to 1,17,708, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
With 128 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 14,938. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
Of the new cases, 14,717 had contracted the virus through contact while 57 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 797 is yet to be traced.
There are 66 health workers among the new cases.
The state has reported 31,03,310 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 29,70,175 recovered.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Malappuram - 2,030
Kozhikode - 2,022
Ernakulam - 1,894
Thrissur - 1,704
Kollam - 1,154
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,133
Palakkad - 1,111
Alappuzha - 930
Kannur - 912
Kottayam - 804
Kasaragod - 738
Pathanamthitta - 449
Wayanad - 433
Idukki - 323
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 837
Kollam - 1,937
Pathanamthitta - 311
Alappuzha - 825
Kottayam - 836
Idukki - 315
Ernakulam - 904
Thrissur - 1,353
Palakkad - 1,087
Malappuram - 1,624
Kozhikode - 1,080
Wayanad - 292
Kannur - 980
Kasaragod - 593
Testing and quarantine
Till Wednesday, 2,48,04,801 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.
A total of 3,92,170 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,67,560 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,610 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,373 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.