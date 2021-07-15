Court asks husband to provide for woman, child locked out of Palakkad home

Palakkad: The Palakkad Judicial Magistrate on Thursday asked a man to provide for his wife and child while intervening in a case where a woman and her three-month-old infant were forced to stay outside her husband's house.

"The husband needs to provide for his wife and child and ensure provision of basic amenities including shelter," the court said.

The woman and her child will be accommodated in a three-star-facility on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was forced to live in the verandah of a house for a week with her child after her husband locked her out . Manu Krishnan and Sruthi, a native of Pathanamthitta, got married a year ago. The woman to she returned to her husband's home after her delivery from Pathanamthitta on July 1.

After coming to know about the arrival of the wife and the baby girl, the husband locked up the house and left, as per the complaint. Sruthi stayed in neighbouring houses till July 9 and then shifted to the sit-out of the house. The woman and her parents alleged that her husband has been harassing them for dowry, seeking divorce.

The Hemambika Nagar police have filed a case against her 31-year-old husband Manu Krishnan, a native of Dhoni in Palakkad, under the Domestic Violence Act.