Walayar girls' mother approaches CBI to remove Adv K P Satheesan from the case

Palakkad: Mother of Walayar girls has approached the CBI, demanding that the special prosecutor appearing in the case before the Kerala High Court, Adv K P Satheesan, be removed from all his duties related to the case immediately.

The other day, following demands and protests by Madhu’s mother, Adv K P Satheesan recused himself from the Attapadi Madhu lynching case.

In the request sent to the CBI Director, the mother stated that K P Satheesan’s few statements regarding the Walayar case were false and untimely. The mother stated that it is untrue that she objected in court to the lie test of the accused and added that K P Satheesan is trying to sabotage the case. The mother requested that someone else whom she trusts be made the special prosecutor in the case.

The mother also pointed out that the Palakkad court dismissed the charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case and ordered a reinvestigation. Eight times, the CBI prosecutor was not even present when the charge sheet came up in court. It is doubtful that the prosecutor is sabotaging the case.

On January 7, 2017, a 13-year-old girl was found hanging dead at her house in Attapalla, Palakkad. Her nine-year-old sister was also found hanging dead in the same house on March 4, 2017. A special investigation team was formed under the leadership of Palakkad ASP G Poonguzhali on March 6, 2017, and the investigation started. On March 12, 2017, in the post-mortem report that came out, it was noted that children were tortured, but on June 22, 2019, the police submitted a charge sheet stating that the death of the sisters was suicide. Ever since, the mother of the deceased little siblings, various political organizations, and an action council have been fighting for justice to bring the culprits before the law.