Thiruvananthapuram: K. Sankaranarayana Pillai, Kerala Minister for Transport from 1987 to 1991, passed away. He was 78.

Pillai could not be saved even though he was taken to Nedumangad district hospital after he became unconscious at 11:30pm on Monday.

The mortal remains have been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital's mortuary.