Eminent oncologist Dr M Krishnan Nair passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Eminent oncologist Dr M Krishnan Nair, who was the founding director of the Regional Cancer Centre here, has passed away. He was 81.

The recepient of Padma Shri had also served on the Expert Advisory Panel on Caner of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Krishnan Nair was born in 1939 to Madhavan Nair and Meenakshi Amma in the Chittalloor House at Peroorkkada in the capital.

He had attained his MBBS degree from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in 1965 and earned his MD from the University of Punjab. He specialised in clinical oncology from the Royal College of Radiologists in London.

It was Krishnan Nair's efforts that led to the opening of a pediatric wing at RCC in 1981. Children from poor families were provided medicines and treatment free of cost.

Krishnan Nair was at the forefront when RCC set up a Community & Preventive Oncology Department with the intention of creating awareness about cancer, in 1985.

He received numerous awards, including the Pasupathy Nath Wahi Cancer Award in 1988, Vimala Shah Award instituted by the Banaras Hindu University in 1991 and the Bhishmacharya Award in 1993.