COVID-19: 17,466 cases in Kerala on Sunday, death toll crosses 16K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 17,466 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 32,71,530.

With 66 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 16,035.

As many as 15,247 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,14,716.

The active cases touched 1,40,276, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 25 days.

In the last 24 hours, 1,42,008 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 12.3 per cent.

The TPR had crossed 11 per cent on July 19 after remaining below it for several weeks and had continued to rise till 13.63 per cent on Friday.

So far, 2,62,48,280 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases on Sunday, 64 were health workers, while 78 had come from outside the state and 16,662 infected through contact. The source of infection of 662 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 2684

Kozhikode 2379

Thrissur 2190

Ernakulam 1687

Palakkad 1552

Kollam 1263

Thiruvananthapuram 1222

Alappuzha 914

Kannur 884

Kottayam 833

Kasaragod 644

Pathanamthitta 478

Wayanad 383

Idukki 353

Police levy fine from people who visited the Fort Kochi beach which was closed for public to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. Photo: Josekutty J Panackal

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1012

Kollam 1460

Pathanamthitta 405

Alappuzha 660

Kottayam 495

Idukki 205

Ernakulam 1306

Thrissur 2006

Palakkad 1124

Malappuram 2467

Kozhikode 2019

Wayanad 423

Kannur 1040

Kasaragod 625

A total of 4,35,768 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,09,540 are under home or institutional quarantine and 26,228 are in hospitals.

2,397 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday. There are 626 areas in the state with a TPR of more than 10 per cent.