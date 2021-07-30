Stray dogs poisoning: HC seeks govt's response on health inspector's anticipatory bail plea

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the state government's response on an anticipatory bail plea moved by a Junior Health Inspector of Thrikkakara Municipality, an accused in the case related to the poisoning of over 100 stray dogs in the area in the last one year.

Justice K Haripal directed the prosecutor to get instructions on the official's plea, seeking anticipatory bail, by the next date of hearing on August 4.

The order was confirmed by advocate Deepu Thankan, who appeared for the petitioner.

The plea has claimed that allegations against the junior health inspector are "absolutely false and incorrect".

The gang of four, which had allegedly poisoned the stray dogs, had claimed before the police that they had carried out the crime on the instructions of the petitioner.

Denying the allegation,the official has contended that he was being falsely implicated in the case to divert the probe from the Chairperson and Secretary of the municipality and the chairperson of its standing committee on health.

"Any prudent person would understand that the petitioner, who is a Junior Health Inspector Grade-I, is not authorised to make such a huge decision in the municipality," the petition claimed.

It said that the issue of controlling the stray dogs, by killing them or capturing them, was raised before the standing committee, health, as several complaints had been received from the public.

However, as the matter was not included in the agenda of the committee's meeting, the same was opposed by two of the members and the panel's chairman had said he would take a decision after consulting the municipality's chairperson and secretary.

Thereafter, a meeting was held between the three of them in July and the chairman had suggested the names of a few people from Kozhikode to kill the dogs, the plea has alleged.