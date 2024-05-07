Wild elephant killed by train in Palakkad, case to be registered against locopilot

Kanchikode: A moving train knocked down and killed yet another wild elephant in Palakkad on Monday. The train hit the two-year-old female elephant while it was crossing the railway track near Malampuzha–Kottekkad railway station with its herd. The elephant was fatally injured around 11.15pm on Monday when the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Express train (12624) struck it, but the elephant managed to retreat into the forest.

Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran has stated that an investigation will be launched and a case will be registered against the locopilot for operating the train at a high speed. The prescribed speed limit for the area is 20 km per hour. The Minister assured that the Forest Department and Railways will coordinate with each other to prevent such incidents in future.

The herd of elephants crossed the track at Pannimada near the Kottekkad locality on Monday. The railway officials on duty stated that the train did not derail even after colliding with the elephant as it was moving very slowly. They reported that the elephant, which fell down after the train struck it, managed to get back up after 15 minutes and retreated to the forest area.

Following the information provided by the railway authorities, the Forest Department team led by Walayar Range Officer Mohammadali Jinnah searched for the injured animal and found it in a seriously injured condition in the forest area near Augustine Textile Company late at night. Subsequently, during the preliminary treatment, the elephant died at 2.30 am.

Following the accident, the train was halted for 25 minutes near the Kottekkad-Pannimada forest area during the night. After ensuring that the herd of elephants had safely moved on, the train was permitted to proceed slowly through the forest area.



Another elephant, which was seriously injured in a similar accident at the same location on April 10, succumbed to injuries after three days while under treatment by the Forest Department.