Man kills wife, daughter in Kollam; attempts suicide

Kollam: A man brutally murdered his wife and daughter in Poothakkulam, Paravoor here on Tuesday.

The accused Sreeju (46) attempted suicide after slitting the throats of his wife Preetha (39), daughter Sreenanda (12) and son Sreerag (18).

Sreeju and Sreerag are in critical condition at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and a private hospital in Kottiyam respectively.

Preliminary reports suggest that financial constraints led him to take the extreme step. Preetha, who was a collection agent at a bank in Poothakkulam, was diagnosed with cancer.