Attack on doctor: State Human Rights Commission seeks report from police

Kochi: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has sought a report from the Ernakulam rural police on a complaint about police inaction in connection with an attack on a doctor at Edathala in Aluva.

KSHRC chairperson Justice Antony Dominic has sought a report in two weeks on the incident that allegedly took place at Thaqdees Hospital earlier this month.

The Commission's response comes on the basis of a complaint filed by the Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association that has alleged that the police is protecting the accused.

According to the IMA, Dr Jeesan Johny, who was on duty at the hospital's casualty, was attacked by the husband of a woman who was brought to the hospital with symptoms of COVID.

The IMA has claimed that a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing injury), 294b (using obscene language in a public place) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and as per provisions in the Hospital Protection Act 2012.

"Ten days have passed and though the culprit is roaming freely the police are claiming that he is missing," the IMA said.

The Kochi chapter of the IMA has threatened to stage a dharna in front of the office of the Kochi Rural police chief at 10 am on Friday.

Recently, in the wake of rising attacks on doctors on COVID duty, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.