Doctor attacked by CPM workers does overtime in protest over police inaction

Alappuzha: A doctor in the Alappuzha district came up with a novel protest on Sunday over alleged police inaction on a complaint of assault by local CPM leaders.

Not only did Dr Sarathchandra Bose turn up for work on his off day at the Kuppupuram Primary Health Centre near Kainakari in Alappuzha, but he also opted to work overtime in protest.

Dr Bose told Manorama News that he will be participating in a vaccination drive at the Centre with the aim of inoculating 500 persons with their second doses.

"Vaccines had reached here and we were asked if we would like to vaccinate people on Sunday and we expressed our readiness," Dr Bose was heard telling television reporters.

Dr Bose had filed a complaint against a group of CPM leaders, including Kainakari Panchayat President MC Prasad for allegedly assaulting him on July 24.

As per the complaint, the CPM leaders had intervened in the vaccination process and attacked the doctor for not heeding to their demand of vaccinating the people they had recommended.

The doctor has alleged that the police was yet to take action on the assailants.