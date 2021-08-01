Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Doctor attacked by CPM workers does overtime in protest over police inaction

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Dr Sarathchandra Bose
Dr Sarathchandra Bose
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A doctor in the Alappuzha district came up with a novel protest on Sunday over alleged police inaction on a complaint of assault by local CPM leaders.

Not only did Dr Sarathchandra Bose turn up for work on his off day at the Kuppupuram Primary Health Centre near Kainakari in Alappuzha, but he also opted to work overtime in protest.

Dr Bose told Manorama News that he will be participating in a vaccination drive at the Centre with the aim of inoculating 500 persons with their second doses.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Vaccines had reached here and we were asked if we would like to vaccinate people on Sunday and we expressed our readiness," Dr Bose was heard telling television reporters.

Dr Bose had filed a complaint against a group of CPM leaders, including Kainakari Panchayat President MC Prasad for allegedly assaulting him on July 24.

As per the complaint, the CPM leaders had intervened in the vaccination process and attacked the doctor for not heeding to their demand of vaccinating the people they had recommended.

The doctor has alleged that the police was yet to take action on the assailants.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.