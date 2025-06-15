Director Nadirshah has lodged a police complaint against a veterinary hospital in Ernakulam, alleging that the staff were responsible for the death of his pet Persian cat. The incident, which he also shared on social media, reportedly occurred when the cat was taken for grooming and cleaning. The complaint was filed with the Palarivattom police.

Speaking to Manorama Online, Nadirshah recounted the events leading up to the cat’s death: “Our Persian cat, whom we lovingly called Chakkara, had been with us for three years. My daughter took her to the veterinary hospital for grooming. The staff initially claimed they could do it without anaesthesia. When my daughter insisted that sedation was necessary, they dismissed her concern, saying they had handled larger animals before.

They then tied a rope around the cat’s neck and dragged her away. A short while later, they informed us that the cat had died. They said she suffered a heart attack during anaesthesia. I have filed a formal police complaint.”

However, Dr. Aneesh Antony, the owner of the hospital, has denied any wrongdoing. He told Manorama that the anaesthesia was administered by a qualified veterinarian and that the medication was given in the correct dosage. He added that the cardiac arrest occurred unexpectedly and that the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem.