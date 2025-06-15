On the birthday of her late father C.P. Chacko, actor Shine Tom Chacko’s sister, Riya Mary Chacko, shared an emotional note remembering him as a strong and loving presence in their lives. Her tribute, posted on social media, described him as energetic, full of life, and always the first to reach out to others.

Riya reflected on how her father never frightened them as a parent, but instead stood by them through every emotion — sorrow, anger, love, and joy. She acknowledged that while he wasn't perfect, he always tried to be the best version of himself and the best father he could be.

"In the last few years, you showed us how much a father can fight for his family," she wrote. "You led us, guided us, and never let us down. You are the strongest person we have ever seen. Our guardian angel — always and forever."

The post was also shared by Shine Tom Chacko.

C.P. Chacko passed away on June 6 in a road accident. The family was reportedly travelling to a rehabilitation centre where Shine was undergoing treatment. Chacko had long been a pillar of strength for Shine, especially during challenging times. Tragically, he lost his life during a journey made in support of his son.