Man killed in blast at Venjaramoodu, narrow escape for kin

Venjaramoodu: A 40-year-old man, who had an explosive strapped on to his body, blew himself up near Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Attingal native Murali, who was apparently targeting his wife and children.

The incident happened near his wife's house at Thempammoodu on Saturday evening. Murali had not been on good terms with his wife.

The police suspect that the blast occurred as Murali set fire to the explosive and tried to run into the house where is wife and children lived. The dismembered body parts were strewn around. The sound of the blast was heard even 2km away.

Murali's own children, two children of his sister-in-law, and wife's parents were just 50mts away during the blast but all of them had a narrow escape.

Murali is suspected to have obtained the explosive from the quarry where he worked.