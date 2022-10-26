Mubin’s WhatsApp status strengthens suicide blast bid angle

Chennai: The police team probing the Coimbatore car blast case has received crucial evidence suggesting the intention of Ukkadam native Jamesha Mubin (29), who was killed in the blast, to undertake a suicide blast attempt.



The Whatsapp status that he shared on the day prior to the blast is suspicious, sources in the investigation team said. His Whatsapp status unearthed by the cops urged others to “condone his mistakes” when they came to know about his death.

Jamesha Mubin of HMPR Street in Ukkadam was killed in the blast that took place in a car in front of the Sangameshwar Temple, Kottamed, near the Town Hall on Sunday.

A petrol car was used to trigger the blast. The probe revealed Mubin had tried to augment the impact of the blast by stocking LPG cylinders which he had opened at the time of the blast, apart from scattering marble splinters and iron nails in the car.

BJP alleged the Coimbatore police hid the details regarding the WhatsApp status of Mubin. The party claimed the police intentionally concealed the details regarding the “terror attack”.

“When you come to know about my death, please pardon me, pardon my mistakes, and pray by attending the funeral,” was the message he put as status a day before the fateful day. The car was blasted at 4.10 am on Sunday at the check post before the Kottamed Sangameshwar Temple near the Town Hall.

Police so far arrested five people including Muhammed Thalka (25) who is the son of the brother of S A Basha, the founder of banned outfit Al-Ummah and the first accused in the Coimbatore serial blast case, Muhammed Azharudeen (23), Muhammed Riyaz (27) of GM Nagar, Firoz Ismail (27) and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail (26), in connection with the incident.

A detailed investigation has also been launched to find out the role of Al-Ummah in the blast. The Coimbatore City Police Commissioner told the media that Muhammed Thalka had arranged the car.

The investigation team recovered 75 kg of explosives from the house of Jamesha Mubin. The cops will try to find out how Mubin collected such a large quantity of explosives.