14.03% TPR in Kerala as 12,294 test positive for COVID-19 on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,294 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after testing 87,578 samples, making the Test Positivity Rate drop to 14.03 percent.

With 18,542 more recovering from the infection, the number active patients in the state came down to 1,72,239, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 142 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 18,743. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 11,425 had contracted the virus through contact while 68 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 729 is yet to be traced.

There are 72 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 37,02,417 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 35,10,909 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 1,693 (1,632 contact cases)

kozhikode - 1,522 (1,491)

Thrissur - 1,394 (1,381)

Ernakulam - 1,353 (1,329)

Palakkad - 1,344 (895)

Kannur - 873 (776)

Alappuzha - 748 (727)

Kollam - 743 (738)

Kottayam - 647 (577)

Thiruvananthapuram - 600 (550)

Pathanamthitta - 545 (529)

Kasaragod - 3,178 (307)

Idukki - 313 (307)

Wayanad - 203 (186)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 682

Kollam - 362

Pathanamthitta - 365

Alappuzha - 1,284

Kottayam - 1,228

Idukki - 519

Ernakulam - 2,289

Thrissur - 2,483

Malappuram - 2,551

Kozhikode - 2,402

Wayanad - 2,483

Palakkad - 2,079

Wayanad - 703

Kannur - 922

Kasaragod - 673

Testing and quarantine

Till Monday, 2,95,45,529 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 4,91,831 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,63,950 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,881 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,075 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

Under the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) categorization, there are 634 wards in 87 local bodies across Kerala where the WIPR is above 8. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.