Kerala to give COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women, chronic patients on holidays too

Thiruvananthapuram: Pregnant women and chronic patients in the state should be given priority for vaccination by giving them jabs on holidays also, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

The CM gave the instruction to the health department at the COVID-19 review meeting held during the day, a state government statement said. He also instructed the health department to ensure there was no shortage of syringes to administer the vaccine doses, it said.

He also directed the local bodies, ward committees and rapid response teams to be vigilant in ensuring that those suffering from chronic ailments are immediately taken to the hospital if they get infected with COVID-19 and to make sure the telemedicine system is working properly, the statement said.

Besides that, the CM also directed the health department to study the case of the 124 people in Pathanamthitta who contracted COVID-19 despite receiving the two doses of vaccine.

In the meeting, it was decided that only the concessions given last time in connection with the Aranmula boat race should be given this time, the statement said.