COVID spread reported at home for mentally challenged in Kannur

Kannur: At least 100 persons residing at the Kripa Charitable Trust for the mentally challenged at Peravoor in Kannur have contracted COVID-19, reported Manorama News on Thursday.

Of the more than 250 residents of Kripa Bhavan and Maria Bhavan, the separate units for men and women, under the Trust, have tested positive with the condition of some believed to be worse.

A caretaker of the centre told Manorama News that they fear more people to be infected.

"In the present situation even if we conduct tests on everyone, we don't know how and where to shift them," the person was quoted in a Manorama News report.

It is understood that at least five residents of the centre have died of COVID. The caretaker said that while they continue to receive food from well-wishers, the donations have stopped.