Woman in Kolencherry ends life allegedly upset by husband's job loss

Kochi: A mother of two boys, who had jumped into a well allegedly upset by her husband's recent job loss, succumbed to injuries at Kolencherry on Saturday.

Sindhu, 45, wife of Surendran of Karukappilly near Kolencherry had jumped into the well on August 18. She was under treatment at the Kolencherry Medical Mission Hospital.

Surendran, who was reportedly employed as a temporary staff with the Kerala Wather Authority (KWA) at Choondy for the last ten years, had recently lost his job.

He used to draw Rs 450 daily and only had work three days a week.

According to locals, Sindhu had been depressed after Surendran was not reinstated at KWA and could not find another job due to the pandemic crisis.