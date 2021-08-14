Artist Suresh Chaliyath, a victim of moral policing, kills self

Malappuram: Artist and teacher Suresh Chaliyath, who was allegedly the victim of moral policing, committed suicide at Malappuram on Saturday.

The 44-year-old was reportedly depressed after a group of men attacked him in front of his family for allegedly chatting with a woman on WhatsApp.

Locals told Manorama News that they had seen "10-15 men" beat Suresh near his house the other day before taking him away in a car. Malappuram CI Joby Thomas confirmed the death to a Manorama News reporter.

The cops said that they have taken a case under section 174 (report on suicide) of the crpc and will probe the other angles soon.