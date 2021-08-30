Kottayam youth found charred to death in auto, father seeks probe

Kottayam: A 26-year-old man was found charred to death in an autorickshaw at Manganam in Kottayam on Saturday. His father has given a complaint to the police seeking an investigation into the incident.

Anantha Krishnan was found dead in the burnt autorickshaw that had been parked by the road on Saturday. His father, Arpookara native B Suresh Kumar, gave the complaint to the Kottayam East police.

The youth, who was staying at his wife’s house at Manganam, allegedly was under stress. And also, the frequent calls from the bank over the non-repayment of the loan he took to buy the autorickshaw put him under a lot of mental stress, as per Suresh’s complaint.

Anantha Krishnan stepped out of the home on Saturday, saying that he was going to buy milk powder for the baby. Noticing that the autorickshaw was on fire, the local people informed the fire force and the police. After they doused the fire, they found the charred body.

East SHO Rijo P Joseph said that the police suspected suicide, based on circumstantial evidence. The deep burn injuries indicate the possibility that petrol was poured over the body and set on fire.

CCTV images show Anantha Krishnan buying three litres of petrol in three bottles from a nearby petrol pump. When asked why he was buying petrol in the bottle, he said that his friend's vehicle had run out of fuel, the petrol pump staff told the police.

The inquest was held on Sunday morning. The forensic team also conducted an inspection at the site. The funeral was held after the post-mortem was conducted at the Medical College Hospital.