32,097 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.74L tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 32,097 new COVID cases and 21,634 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 2,40,186.

So far, 38,60,248 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 30,456 contracted the virus through contact while 102 came from outside the state and 98 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,74,307 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,19,01,842 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 18.41.

Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 4334, 3768 and 3531 respectively.

A total of 188 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 21,149.

There are currently 5,68,087 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 5,34,805 are under home or institutional quarantine while 33,282 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 4,334 (contact cases - 4,324)

Ernakulam - 3,768 (3,718)

Kozhikode - 3,531 (3,471)

Palakkad - 2,998 (1,982)

Kollam - 2,908 (2,892)

Malappuram - 2,664 (2,589)

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,440 (2,330)

Kottayam - 2,121 (2,012)

Alappuzha - 1,709 (1,672)

Kannur - 1,626 (1,543)

Pathanamthitta - 1,267 (1,238)

Idukki - 1,164 (1,144)

Wayanad - 1,012 (994)

Kasaragod - 555 (547)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,501

Kollam - 2,994

Pathanamthitta - 497

Alappuzha - 914

Kottayam - 1,822

Idukki - 559

Ernakulam - 2,190

Thrissur - 2,700

Palakkad - 2,652

Malappuram - 1,850

Kozhikode - 1,369

Wayanad - 400

Kannur - 1,855

Kasaragod - 331