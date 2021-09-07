Final decision on lifting lockdown, night curfew in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram: A final decision on continuing with the Sunday lockdown and the night curfew would be taken at a review meeting to be held here on Tuesday after assessing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the State.

The review meeting would also discuss the steps being taken to contain the spread of Nipah infection which was resurfaced in Kozhikode district.

More restrictions were imposed earlier, fearing an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients after Onam. But there was no such alarming spread of the virus in the weeks followed.

At a meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the health experts earlier, there was a clamour for easing restrictions. It was pointed out by many experts that it would be better to live with the COVID reality rather than to keep aloof from it.

The review meeting held on Saturday did not take a decision on lifting the curbs as the Chief Minister asked the team to wait till Monday for taking a final call.

The COVID-19 rest Positivity Rate (TPR) had gone down to 17.91% during the last week. The figures in the last four days also showed a downward trend. Tuesday's review meeting would take into account all these factors before taking a final decision.