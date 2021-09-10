Kollam woman gangraped in Kozhikode, two held

Kozhikode: Two have been arrested and two others are absconding in connection with alleged gang-rape of a woman at Chevayur in the district.

Atholi-native Ajnas and Fahadh are in police custody for allegedly raping a woman hailing from Kollam after befriending her online.

Ajnas had reportedly connected with the woman on the social media platform Tiktok two years ago.

The four men are accused of raping the woman at a flat at Chevayur.

They are also accused of videographing the incident. The woman is under treatment at a hospital in the city with serious injuries.

According to ACP, K Sudarsan, the four had brutally raped the woman. "After they feared that the woman might die, they dropped her at a private hospital and fled.”

