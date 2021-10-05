Kerala reports 9,735 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 9,735 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 47,38,791.
As many as 13,878 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 45,88,084.
The active cases touched 1,24,441, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
In the last 24 hours, 93,202 samples were tested.
With 151 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 25,677.
Of the positive cases, 69were health workers, while 36 had come from outside the state and 9,101 infected through contact. The source of infection of 529 among them is unknown.
District-wise positive cases
Thrissur- 1,367
Thiruvananthapuram- 1,156
Ernakulam- 1,099
Kottayam- 806
Palakkad- 768
Kollam- 755
Kozhikode- 688
Malappuram- 686
Kannur- 563
Alappuzha- 519
Pathanamthitta- 514
Idukki- 374
Wayanad -290
Kasaragod -150
District-wise recoveries
Ernakulam- 2,498
Thiruvananthapuram- 1,948
Kozhikode- 1,357
Malappuram- 1,293
Kottayam- 977
Alappuzha- 868
Pathanamthitta- 847
Kannur- 796
Palakkad- 734
Idukki- 526
Wayanad- 276
Kollam- 172
Kasaragod- 154
Testing and quarantine
A total of 4,03,141 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,87,353 are under home or institutional quarantine and 15,788 are in hospitals.
1128 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.
There are are 745 wards in 368 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.
Vaccinations so far
The state government also said that 93 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 5 and 42.4 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.
More than 97 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 60 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said.
It further said that only 11.1 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.