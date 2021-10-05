Kerala reports 9,735 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 9,735 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 47,38,791.

As many as 13,878 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 45,88,084.

The active cases touched 1,24,441, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 93,202 samples were tested.

With 151 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 25,677.

Of the positive cases, 69were health workers, while 36 had come from outside the state and 9,101 infected through contact. The source of infection of 529 among them is unknown.

District-wise positive cases

Thrissur- 1,367

Thiruvananthapuram- 1,156

Ernakulam- 1,099

Kottayam- 806

Palakkad- 768

Kollam- 755

Kozhikode- 688

Malappuram- 686

Kannur- 563

Alappuzha- 519

Pathanamthitta- 514

Idukki- 374

Wayanad -290

Kasaragod -150

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam- 2,498

Thiruvananthapuram- 1,948

Kozhikode- 1,357

Malappuram- 1,293

Kottayam- 977

Alappuzha- 868

Pathanamthitta- 847

Kannur- 796

Palakkad- 734

Idukki- 526

Wayanad- 276

Kollam- 172

Kasaragod- 154

Testing and quarantine

A total of 4,03,141 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,87,353 are under home or institutional quarantine and 15,788 are in hospitals.

1128 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are are 745 wards in 368 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccinations so far

The state government also said that 93 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 5 and 42.4 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.

More than 97 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 60 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said.

It further said that only 11.1 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.