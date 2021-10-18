Koottikkal bids tearful adieu to Martin, family of five

Kavali: The bodies of all the six members of a family who lost their lives in the landslide that washed away their home the other day, were buried at St Mary's Church at Kavali in Koottikkal on Monday.

Ottalingal Martin, 48, mother Claramma, 65, wife Siny Martin, 45, Sneha Martin, 14, Sona Martin, 12, and Sandra Marin, 10, were buried at two separate cemeteries of the church.

The bodies of Claramma, Siny and Sona were recovered on Saturday itself while the bodies of Sneha, Martin and Sandra could be found out only on Sunday by the rescue workers.

Since their house had been washed away in the floods, people could pay last respects only at the church. It was on Saturday that they were killed when their house was washed away on the impact of the landslide.

The body, which was kept at a private hospital after the post-mortem, was taken to the church by 12.30 p.m on Monday.

The loud cries of Seena's parents, Xavier and Baby, who were brought from Palakkad, reverberated the atmosphere, making everyone tearful.

The funeral prayer was led by Pala Bishop Thomas Kallarangattu and Assistant Bishop Mar Joseph Murikkan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister K.Radhakrishnan and Excise Minister VN Vasan represented the State Government at the funeral.

MP Anto Antony, MLAs Sebastine Kulanthungal, Mons Joseph, Vazhoor Soman, District Panchayat president Nirmla Jimmy, vice-president TS Sarath, Superintendent of Police D.Silpa, District Collector PK Jayasree, District Panchayat member PR Anupama and ADM Jinu Punnosse paid their last respects to the deceased at the church.