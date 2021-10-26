Monson brought to Kaloor home for evidence collection

Kochi: The Crime Branch on Tuesday carried out evidence-gathering at self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal’s house in Kaloor.

The Crime Branch team had taken the custody of Monson in connection with the case pertaining to non-payment of money to archaeological researcher Santosh Elamakara from whom the accused had procured artefacts.

The investigators also directed Santosh to reach Monson’s house.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held in Kochi under Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police S Sreejith to review the progress of the cases pertaining to Monson.

Joshy remanded

Monson's makeup man Joshy, who was arrested in a POCSO case, was remanded in custody. He was arrested following a complaint filed by a girl that she was sexually harassed by him.

The Crime Branch is preparing to record Joshy’s statement before the magistrate.

Jishnu questioned

Monson’s manager Jishnu, who disclosed that he had destroyed the evidence on the directive of the accused, was summoned by the Crime Branch on Monday and questioned.

Jishnu had disclosed that the pen drive which was hidden at Monson’s house was burnt and destroyed.

Forensic examination

The forest department has sent the skeleton resembling that of a Whale which was recovered from the house of Monson’s friend in Kakkanad, for forensic and DNA examination at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kodanad Range Officer Joe Basil, who is in-charge of investigations, has submitted a plea before the court seeking Monson’s custody for getting more information and further questioning.

Monson was arrested last month a few people complained that he had duped them of crores of rupees.