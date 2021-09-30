No passport in Monson's name, claim of visiting more than 100 countries a hoax

Kochi: Fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, who was arrested for the multi-crore money fraud, does not even possess passport. His claim of visiting more than 100 countries was bogus, stated the Crime Branch, after a prolonged interrogation.

The admission confirms that Monson became the patron of the Pravasi Malayali Federation, without having a passport and without visiting even a single country.

Latest reports say a high-end car, a 2007 model of Porsche Boxster, registered in the name of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was found in his possession, but was seized by the police earlier.

More cases likely

More cases will be registered against Monson by the Crime Branch on the basis of the findings of the ongoing probe.

Monson Mavunkal

If the antiques used for the purpose of sale are found to be fake, a case of cheating will be registered against Monson. In the absence of any complaint, no cases can be registered against him on charges of administering medical treatment to people even if it is found he lacks the desired qualification.

Evidence for duping Rs 4 crore

The Crime Branch said that there was evidence to show that Monson had fleeced money worth Rs 4 crore from many people. But he had taken money either directly or through the bank accounts of his accomplices.

But no money transaction with the complainants was done through his bank account.

Though the complainants had claimed to have given Monson Rs 10 crore, Monson's advocate of argued in the court that he received only Rs 70 lakh from them.

Sound test

The Crime Branch will send the sound sample of Monson for forensic test to check the veracity of the conversation he had with the complainants over telephone.