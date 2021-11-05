Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

New website launched for submitting COVID compensation claim: Kerala Revenue Minister

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2021 03:01 PM IST
All you need to know about the new Coronavirus strain. (photo:ianslife)
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government has launched a website for enabling the nearest dependents of those who died in the COVID-19 pandemic to submit the required application along with all documents for claiming compensation, Revenue Minister K Rajan has said.

The application has to be submitted through the website "www.relief.kerala.gov.in".

The press release issued by the Revenue Minister's office said that the applicants should submit the following documents along with the application.

RELATED ARTICLES

1. The death certificate of the COVID-19 dead (The ICMR-issued death certificate or the Death Declaration Document.) 

2. The copy of the applicant's ration card, Aadhar card and the bank passbook.

3. The copy of the Heirship Certificate, if it is available.

The nearest relative of the COVID dead must submit the application for the compensation claim. The village officer concerned would process the application and the documents attached, and forward a report to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The DDMA would give the final approval if the application and the documents are found to be in order.

After their approval, kin of the COVID dead would get a one-time compensation of Rs 50,000. Those families who were dependent on the dead person, coming under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, would receive Rs.5,000 monthly in their bank account for a period of 36 months.

The website also enables you to check the status of the application, seeking COVID-19 compensation.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.