25% of 15,914 COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Thursday unvaccinated

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 15,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday from 1,03,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) climbed to 15.32 percent.

The state government reported that while at least 13,242 of the 15,914 new cases were eligible for vaccination, 4,031 of the total (25.3%) had not received even a single dose.

At least 4,827 of the newly infected had received one shot while 4,384 of them were fully vaccinated, the government informed.

With 122 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's COVID toll rose to 25,087.

Among the 1,42,529 active patients, only 12% are currently hospitalized.

Of the new cases, 15,073 had contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection of 691 is yet to be traced. There are 76 health workers among the new cases.

As many as 16,758 people were cured of the infection on the day.



District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 2,332

Thrissur - 1,918

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,855

Kozhikode - 1,360

Kottayam - 1,259

Alappuzha - 1,120

Kollam - 1,078

Malappuram - 942

Palakkad - 888

Pathanamthitta - 872

Kannur - 799

Idukki - 662

Wayanad - 566

Kasaragod - 263

District-wise split of recoveries:

Thrissur – 2,572

Ernakulam – 2,474

Kozhikode – 1,955

Malappuram – 1,440

Kottayam – 1,355

Alappuzha – 1,010

Pathanamthitta – 976

Kasaragod – 949

Thiruvananthapuram – 948

Palakkad – 919

Kannur – 912

Wayanad – 574

Idukki – 502

Kollam – 172