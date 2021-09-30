25% of 15,914 COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Thursday unvaccinated

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 15,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday from 1,03,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) climbed to 15.32 percent.
The state government reported that while at least 13,242 of the 15,914 new cases were eligible for vaccination, 4,031 of the total (25.3%) had not received even a single dose.
At least 4,827 of the newly infected had received one shot while 4,384 of them were fully vaccinated, the government informed.
With 122 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's COVID toll rose to 25,087.
Among the 1,42,529 active patients, only 12% are currently hospitalized.
Of the new cases, 15,073 had contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection of 691 is yet to be traced. There are 76 health workers among the new cases.
As many as 16,758 people were cured of the infection on the day.
District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:
Ernakulam - 2,332
Thrissur - 1,918
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,855
Kozhikode - 1,360
Kottayam - 1,259
Alappuzha - 1,120
Kollam - 1,078
Malappuram - 942
Palakkad - 888
Pathanamthitta - 872
Kannur - 799
Idukki - 662
Wayanad - 566
Kasaragod - 263
District-wise split of recoveries:
Thrissur – 2,572
Ernakulam – 2,474
Kozhikode – 1,955
Malappuram – 1,440
Kottayam – 1,355
Alappuzha – 1,010
Pathanamthitta – 976
Kasaragod – 949
Thiruvananthapuram – 948
Palakkad – 919
Kannur – 912
Wayanad – 574
Idukki – 502
Kollam – 172