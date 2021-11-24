Mofia Parvin death: Congress stages protest as another woman complains against CI

Kochi: Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest in front of the Aluva East police station on Wednesday, demanding action against Circle Inspector C L Sudheer, accused of misbehaving with LLB student Mofia Parvin and father, over a complaint of domestic harassment she had lodged against her husband and in-laws.

Anwar Sadath, MLA, Benny Behennan, MP, Mohammed Shiyas, DCC president, and M O John, Municipal chairman, staged the sit-in, even as another woman levelled a similar complaint against Sudheer.

The Congress leaders staged the protest after the inspector visited the station on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. They alleged that his visits were to influence the case against him.

The inspector allegedly visited the station after the district rural police chief, K Karthik, said on Tuesday that he has been removed from station duties, pending a probe by a deputy superintendent of police.

Mofia, 23, of Edayapuram in Keezhumad, died by suicide after returning home from the station on Monday. In her death note addressed to her parents, she demanded action against the police officer, besides requesting to ensure maximum punishment to her husband and family. Her husband Muhammed Suhail and his parents were taken into custody from their relative's house at Kothamangalam on Wednesday.

More charges against inspector

MLA Sadath, who earlier said that Mofia's suicide should not be politicised, on Wednesday said a woman residing in the limits of the police station where Sudheer had worked, informed him of similar misbehaviour by the officer.

"There was another incident of the officer making another woman wait at the station since November 20 morning, and then refusing to register a case," Sadat said.

The woman told Manorama News that the officer had refused to register a complaint against her husband. Instead, he insulted her by addressing her 'edi', a disrespectful Malayalam term used to address a girl or woman.

Colonial tactics

Incidentally, the High Court of Kerala, in September, observed that the Kerala police had not changed its attitude despite an earlier order declaring 'eda', 'edi' and 'nee', frequently used by the police as colonial subjugatory tactics, and impermissible.

The woman said she lodged the complaint on Saturday, and waited till Sunday noon for furter police action. She alleged that the police did not act on her complaint.

Inspector Sudheer faced action in Uthra case

C L Sudheer was the investigating officer in the Uthra murder case. Senior police officers, who had looked into Sudheer's investigation, recommended that Sudheer should not be given the responsibility of law and order. MLA Anwar Sadath said the officer was given the charge of law and order despite the recommendation.

The sensational Uthra murder case grabbed international media attention for its modus operandi. Her husband, Sooraj S Kumar had used venomous snakes to eliminate his differently-abled wife. After a failed attempt, he succeeded in making a cobra fatally bite a sleeping Uthra on the night of May 6, 2020. She died the next day.

A trial court found Sooraj guilty in October 2021, and sentenced him to 17 years' in jail, besides awarding him double life imprisonment and slapping a penalty of Rs 5 lakh.

Sadath said he had demanded action against Sudheer handling law and order earlier, and spoke to senior officers, including the inspector general of police. The MLA added that he would not budge from the demand of keeping Sudheer away from station duties.

Referring to the allgations Mofia had made against the inspector in her suicide note, Sadath said similar charges were levelled against him in the Uthra murder case also. In another incident, the officer created a controversy after he allegedly made an ambulance ferry a body to his house for inquest.