Dejected over failed love affair, Kochi woman ends life jumping off bridge

Kochi: A young woman has ended her life by jumping off the bridge here after slitting her wrist. She took the extreme step allegedly over a failed romantic affair.

The deceased is Anooja, 21, a resident of Palarivattom in Kochi. She jumped off the Muttar Bridge, near Kunnumpuram in Edappally area.

The woman’s relatives had complained to the Palarivattom police stating that she had gone missing. Based on the complaint, the police filed a case and the investigation was underway when the woman's body was found on Wednesday morning.

The police have also found a note which said that the failed love affair had forced her to take the extreme step.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of a psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)