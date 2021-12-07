COVID-19: 4,656 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, TPR falls below 7% after 8 months

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4,656 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 67,437 samples.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 6.90 per cent on Tuesday went below 7 per cent for the first time after nearly eight months. The TPR which was 6.81 per cent on April 8, 2021 went on an upward spiral since then as the second wave of COVID-19 spread rapidly across the state.

After 5,180 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 40,072 . Among them, only 8 per cent are admitted to hospitals currently.

COVID fatalities reached 41,902, after 106 previously undocumented deaths and 28 recent ones were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The state has reported 51,73,854‬‬ COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 50,91,224 recovered.

Of the positive cases, 37 were health workers, while 16 had come from outside the state and 4,382 infected through contact. The source of infection of 221 among them is unknown.

Meanwhile, Two fully vaccinated persons, who returned from abroad last month, have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai on Monday taking India's tally to 23.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 705

Kozhikode - 537

Thrissur - 468

Kottayam - 375

Kollam - 374

Kannur - 308

Pathanamthitta - 227

Idukki - 172

Wayanad - 168

Alappuzha - 165

Malappuram - 163

Palakkad - 130

Kasaragod - 88

Vaccination and quarantine

Till Friday, 96.6 per cent (2,58,08,566) of the eligible adult population in Kerala has been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 68.4 per cent (1,82,88,526) received both the doses.

As of now, a total of 1,64,650 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,59,936 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,714 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 271 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are 21 wards in 19 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.