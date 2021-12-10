Kochi: The much-touted Electronic Hardware Park at Amballoor in Piravom has come as a non-starter. Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev has said that the government is withdrawing from the proposed electronic park project at Amballoor. It would be shifted to a suitable place since the project, according to the minister, would not be feasible at the land acquired in Amballoor.

The reason cited for dropping the project is that the swampy land at Amballoor is not feasible for setting up an electronic park.

The Electronic Hardware Park on 100 acres was envisaged 10 years ago. The idea was to produce components that are used in the electronics sector.

The project, which was estimated to cost Rs 600 crore for the State, was expected to generate 10,000 jobs. But nothing happened later. Even the foundation stone laying ceremony was not conducted.

As many as 11.87 acres of land were acquired for the project at a cost of Rs.54.47 crore. Rajeev had said in May that the project would be completed in three years. But now after six months, the Minister announced that the government was completely withdrawing from the project.

SCOPE PLENTY FOR FMCG PRODUCTION

A park meant for manufacturing various Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products would be launched in the State soon, Rajeev said.

About 30 acres of land belonging to the Travancore Rayons Limited, near Perumbavoor, has been acquired for this purpose. The State Government is now going ahead with acquiring another 30 acres adjacent to the acquired land.

There are many companies in the country which produce fast-moving consumer goods like toothpastes and shaving creams.

About 80 percent of the market share of such products belonged to around 20 frontline companies such as Hindustan Lever.

Though the population of Kerala is only three percent of the total population of India, the State is number one in the consumption of consumer goods. So, there is a scope for opening an FMCG Park in Kerala, Rajeev said.

Kerala is currently having a strong presence in the food processing industry sector and the attempt is on to attract more investment in the sector.

The Industry Minister also said that during the last three months Kerala received a total investment proposal of Rs 7,000 crore.

Other plans

The discussions for starting a project to make wine out of fruits were held by a Ministerial sub-committee led by the Excise Minister. The plan is also afoot to open three mini food parks, including a fish processing unit, in Cherthala.

A directorate for the Estates will soon come into existence soon under the Department of Industries.

The work on the Kerala Paper Products, which is set to manufacture tissue papers, is currently progressing at Veloor in Kottayam district. The pulp to be imported from other countries would be used as raw material at the new plant. During the first phase of the project, an investment of Rs.100 crore is envisaged.