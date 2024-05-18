Notorious thief Balamurugan, wanted in 53 cases, escapes police custody at Viyyur

Thrissur: Balamurugan, a notorious thief from Tamil Nadu, has managed to escape custody once again, this time from Viyyur. He escaped at 9pm on Friday while being transported from court to Viyyur jail by Tamil Nadu police. He pushed open the police van and ran away when the Tamil Nadu police removed his handcuffs on reaching the prison premises.



Balamurugan is an accused in 53 cases, including murder in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He has a history of evading authorities, having previously escaped from jail after assaulting police officers. In September 2023, he was captured while robbing a house in Marayur.

The Thrissur City Police has joined the hunt for finding Balamurugan.