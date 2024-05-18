Bird Flu: Central team mulls special action plan for Kuttanad

Alappuzha: Taking into account the unique geography of Kuttanad, the need to devise a special action plan to oversee the spread of bird flu in the region will be studied. This was decided during the meeting involving the central team held to analyse the spread of bird flu in the district on Friday.

The central team, led by Union Animal Husbandry Department Commissioner Abhijit Mitra, was in Alappuzha to oversee the latest steps taken against the spread of bird flu here. It was suggested that vigil against bird flu should be on a full-time basis rather than stepping up after observing the symptoms.

The meeting also overviewed the works of the various departments, preventive measures taken to contain the bird flu and the system put in place to oversee it.

It was concluded that tracing the origin of the virus is very important towards devising a proper defence mechanism to contain the spread of the flu. More samples will be collected from migratory birds and wetland birds for this purpose. Farm birds being brought from other states will also be scrutinised, the meeting decided. Till then, existing preventive measures to hold back the bird flu are to be strengthened.

The central team also visited the duck-rearing farms of Champakulam panchayat to understand the farming process in Kuttanad. The central team consisted of Dr C Tosh, Principal Scientist, National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, Dr Mudassar Chanda, Principal Scientist, National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics; and Dr Adiraj Mishra, Assistant Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The meeting was also attended by Dr A Koushigan, Director, State Veterinary Council, Dr Suresh Panicker, District Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr Rajeev, Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Vyshakh, District Epidemiologist and Dr S N Jeena, District Surveillance Officer

More areas infected

Bird flu was confirmed in three more places in the district on Thursday. Culling of farm birds will be held on Saturday at Ward 13 of Thalavady, Ward 11 of Thazhakkara and Ward 3 of Champakulam grama panchayats. A total of 12,678 birds will be culled - 4074 in Thalavady, 8304 in Thazhakara and 300 in Chambakulam. With this, the total number of birds culled so far this year will cross 72,000.