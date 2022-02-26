Malayalam
Four of a family drown in Bharathapuzha, suicide suspected

Our Correspondent
Published: February 26, 2022 03:53 PM IST
Topic | Palakkad

Four members of a family drowned in the Bharathapuzha at Lakkidy in Kerala's Palakkad district in a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased were identified as Ajithkumar (37) of Vilakkithala, Palappuram, his wife Viji (34) and children Aryananda and Aswananda. Police said a suicide note was recovered from their house.

Local people and the police started a search in the river after clothes and footwear of four people were found on the banks of the river.

Aryananda and Aswananda were Viji's daughters from her first marriage, Manorama News reported, quoting the relatives of the deceased.

