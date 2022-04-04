Woman found dead at husband’s house; kin suspect domestic violence

Manarkad: In a disturbing trend, cases of young people taking their own lives due to marital problems are being reported frequently in Kerala these days. The latest incident involves Archana Raj, aged 24 years, who was found hanging in the washroom of her husband’s house on Sunday afternoon.

Archana was married to Chirayil Binu of Maalam at Manarkad in Kottayam district. The police have recovered Archana’s diary. “It is learnt that there was a dispute between Archana and her husband's family on Sunday morning over attending a ceremony at a relative's house. She allegedly committed suicide after this fight,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, Archana’s kin have filed a complaint with the police alleging that she faced domestic violence and have raised suspicions over her death.

Archana is survived by daughter Hrithika.