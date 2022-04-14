Demand for not appointing those convicted of traffic violations in Kerala Police at ADGPs meeting

Thiruvananthapuram: Persons who are convicted for violating traffic rules three consecutive times, should not be appointed to the police department.

The demand came up at the meeting of ADGPs here the other day. DGP Anil Kant has constituted a committee under Armed Police Battalion ADGP K Padmakumar to submit a detailed report regarding the amendment to be made in the rules.

The Intelligence wing had found that many who attained eligibility for police drivers post, were people convicted for drunk driving, overspeeding and reckless driving. Intelligence wing chief T K Vinod Kumar informed the meeting that while checking the antecedents of 59 persons who had attained eligibility for becoming driver in police department, 39 persons were found to have been involved in such violations and they had been fined for traffic violations more than once.

The intelligence chief said such persons should not be given appointments in the police department. At present there is no provision in Kerala Police Rules which says that a person convicted under Motor Vehicles Act should not be given appointment in police department.

The other ADGPs pointed out that appointments were given to such drivers since there was no provision to bar them under the KPR. This is the reason why the amendment to the Kerala Police rules is being considered at this stage.

The special branch will first carry out inquiries about persons who have attained eligibility for the post of police constable and police driver. Subsequently the state intelligence wing will make inquiries. Those involved in criminal cases will not be given appointments. A section of top officials fear that if people convicted for traffic rules violation are denied appointment then it would be difficult to find people for the post of police drivers.

Charge fee for other duties

The demand for levying fees for duties other than law and order, was raised during the meeting of ADGPs. The officers were of the opinion that the police department should charge a specific fee for the following assignments; online ticket sales, KSRTC ticket sales during festival season, additional police deployment for festivals and religious celebrations, mounted police deployment for private function and security.

It was also pointed out that the deployment of police for non law and order enforcement duties in this manner is resulting in the shortage of manpower in the department. A panel headed by ADGP K Padmakumar has been constituted to look into these issues and submit a detailed report.