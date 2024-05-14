Malayalam
Milk distribution to be hit in 3 districts as Milma employees go on strike in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2024 12:55 PM IST Updated: May 14, 2024 01:42 PM IST
Milma
File photo: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The employees of Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, known by its trade name Milma, from Thiruvananthapuram division went on a strike on Tuesday. Uncertainty regarding promotions and salary hike led to the protest jointly organised INTUC and CITU.

"We didn't organise a protest even when the pay revision was not granted or salary arrears mounted. But the management is penalising us for questioning some of the issues at Milma. They are not awarding promotions to deserving candidates," INTUC joint secretary Suresh Kumar said.

The distribution of milk from Ambalathara dairy plant was stopped following the strike. The milk distribution in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts are also likely to be affected as the processing, pasteurisation and distribution of milk packets are hit.
The Milma management and Kerala government have not invited the protesting employees for reconciliation talks yet.

