Operation Bike Stunt: Kerala Police & MVD seize 35 motorbikes, levy Rs 3.59 lakh as fine

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicle Department on Saturday impounded 35 two-wheelers in a joint inspection held as part of 'Operation Bike Stunt', launched to curb dangerous stunts, speeding and modification of motorbikes in the state. Cases were registered against seven people and the licenses of 30 riders were cancelled. A total of Rs 3,59,250 was levied as fine.

The Traffic and Road Safety Cell, as directed by Inspector General G Sparjan Kumar, inspected various social media platforms to zero in on the violators. "The third phase of Operation Bike Stunt was implemented by collecting and tracing the addresses of riders who posted videos and pictures of their modified vehicle and them performing dangerous stunts," said police.

South Zone Traffic SP Johnson Charles, North Zone Traffic SP Harish Chandra Naik, District Traffic Nodal Officers and Motor Vehicle Department officials led the raid.

Police rolled out Operation Bike Stunt after reports of accident cases caused by performing bike stunts on the roads increased. Police said action will be taken against parents if minors are found involved in such activities. The inspection will continue in the coming days as well.

The public can send videos and pictures of such violations to the police's 'Subhayathra' WhatsApp number: 9747001099.