Sabarimala shrine to open today for monthly Edavam puja

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2024 12:52 PM IST
Sabarimala
Sabarimala pilgrims stopped at Pampa amid increased rush to temple. File Photo: Manorama
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple will open for poojas for the Malayalam month of Edavam on Tuesday at 5 pm. Devotees have to book their 'darshan' slots through the virtual queue system.
After chief priest (Melsanthi) PN Mahesh opens the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of tantri Kantararu Mahesh Mohanaru, devotees will be permitted to offer prayers.

From May 14 to 19, special rituals including Neyyabhishekam, Udayasthamana pooja, Padi pooja, Kalabhabhishekam and Pushpabhishekam will be performed at the shrine.
The High Court has granted permission for temporary parking of vehicles belonging to pilgrims at Pampa Hilltop and Chakkupalam 2.

