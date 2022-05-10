Excise dept seizes, destroys Cannabis plant that grew over 4ft between Kochi Metro pillars

The Excise Department seized and destroyed a Cannabis (ganja) plant that had grown between the pillars of Kochi Metro here.

Based on a tip-off excise officers inspected the landscaped median between pillars 516 and 517 near a traffic signal at Palarivattom on Monday night.

They found a Cannabis plant of nearly four months that was measured at 130 cm with 31 branches.

It is understood that as the ganja plant had grown amidst 'rajamalli' it had gone unnoticed. The excise suspects that someone had grown it purposefully.

A case has been registered and the probe has begun. The excise team is inspecting CCTV in the locality and has quizzed the staff that watered the plants.

Earlier, the excise had discovered and destroyed a Cannabis plant that was found on the roadside near the Thrippunithura Railway Station.

It was revealed that drug peddlers in the locality had grown the plant at Thrippunithura.