Actor assault case: Crime Branch won't submit fresh probe report today, seeks more time

Kochi: The Crime Branch has decided wait for the High Court's decision on the petition filed by the prosecution seeking more time for the completion of the probe into the 2017 actor assault case in which actor Dileep is an accused.

The Crime Branch is seeking another three months for completing the probe. So it won't submit on Monday the report on the further inquiry conducted in the case.

The probe team had finished the probe by last week and was about to give the report. But the sudden developments like the filing of the petition by survivor actor in the High Court expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing probe and her subsequent meeting with the Chief Minister forced the Crime Branch to change the course of action. It has now decided to seek more time from the High Court for the completion of the probe.

It is going to approach the court with a plea that a further detailed investigation is needed in examining all digital evidence and probing the leakage of visuals from the memory card.

The High Court had earlier given strict instructions to complete the second round of probe by May 30 and submit the report.

The court had then said that any further plea to extend probe would not be entertained as it was allowed many earlier.