Twin murder case accused hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram lodge

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2022 09:53 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvanthapuram: A man was hacked to death at a lodge in Kerala's capital on Wednesday.

Vishnuroop (aka Manichan), 34, was an accused in the 2011 Vazhiyila twin murder case.

The incident took place at a lodge in Vazhiyila of Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night. A Thirumala native who was with him was also hacked.

It is suspected that an altercation during a drinking session led to the murder.

Manichan, who is an accused in several cases, and his friend Harilal had taken a room at the lodge two days ago. Two others, Deepak Lal and Arun, had joined them for drinks on Wednesday night.

When an argument erupted during the gathering, the duo stabbed Manichan and Harilal before taking flight.

It is unclear if the incident is related to the 2011 case, police informed.

