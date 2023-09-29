Police officials face inquiry in Dr Vandana Das murder

Thiruvananthapuram: An inquiry has been ordered against the police officials who “erred by escaping the scene in self-defense,” even as House Surgeon Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death by an accused brought by them to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on May 10.

DIG R Nishanthini has ordered a departmental inquiry against the police officials after a preliminary probe reported a “serious lapse” on the part of the police in the incident. During the attack, the policemen ran away in self-defense. The report also states that no attempt was made to control the accused as he turned violent.

The case is that Sandeep, who was brought for treatment by the Pooyapally police, stabbed the house surgeon on duty, Dr Vandana, to death at 4.30 am on May 10, using the surgical knife. The accused, G Sandeep (43) of Sreenilayam, Cherukarakonam in Kudavattoor, is now lodged in the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail.

According to the post-mortem report, Dr Vandana Das had 26 injuries to her body. The cause of death was an injury to the internal organs following fatal stabs inflicted on the chest with the surgical knife. Five others, including police officials, were also injured in the attack. The charge sheet in the case was filed last month. The charge sheet was filed on the 83rd day of the incident.