Kerala govt announces Rs 25 lakh solatium for families of Dr Vandana, fireman Ranjith

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of Dr Vandana Das and J S Ranjith who lost lives in the line of duty recently. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.
Dr Vandana Das (25) was on night duty at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital when she was killed by a drug addict who was brought there by the police for a medical examination. The crime that sent shock waves across Kerala, especially among the medical fraternity, happened on May 10.
Ranjith (32) was killed while attempting to douse a major fire at a drug warehouse in the state capital.
The fireman was crushed to death on May 23 when a portion of the building collapsed while putting out the fire at the warehouse of the Kerala Medical Service Corporation at the KINFRA Industrial Park at Thumba.
The Cabinet meeting also decided to provide one-time assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the wife of a temporary pump operator of the Kerala Water Authority who drowned in a water tank last year.
The beneficiary is N K Shybi, wife of S R Rajesh Kumar. The latter died while working as a temporary pump operator at the Kavalipuzha pump house under the Kaduthuruthy subdivision of the KWA.
The Rs 10 lakh aid will be provided from KWA’s own fund.