Kerala govt announces Rs 25 lakh solatium for families of Dr Vandana, fireman Ranjith

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of Dr Vandana Das and J S Ranjith who lost lives in the line of duty recently. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

Dr Vandana Das (25) was on night duty at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital when she was killed by a drug addict who was brought there by the police for a medical examination. The crime that sent shock waves across Kerala, especially among the medical fraternity, happened on May 10.

Ranjith (32) was killed while attempting to douse a major fire at a drug warehouse in the state capital.

The fireman was crushed to death on May 23 when a portion of the building collapsed while putting out the fire at the warehouse of the Kerala Medical Service Corporation at the KINFRA Industrial Park at Thumba.

Ranjith, a fire official from Chakka Fire Force Unit killed in the accident. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

The Cabinet meeting also decided to provide one-time assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the wife of a temporary pump operator of the Kerala Water Authority who drowned in a water tank last year.

The beneficiary is N K Shybi, wife of S R Rajesh Kumar. The latter died while working as a temporary pump operator at the Kavalipuzha pump house under the Kaduthuruthy subdivision of the KWA.

The Rs 10 lakh aid will be provided from KWA’s own fund.